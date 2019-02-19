Army Gets 100M Baht Fund for ‘Border Emergency’

BANGKOK — The government on Monday approved a 100-million baht fund to be used by the army in case of unspecified “emergency” situations at Thailand’s border.

Under the regulations, army chief Apirat Kongsompong will have the sole authority to use the money for military operations if he believes border security is at risk. Government spokesman Atisit Chaiyanuwat said the fund would be necessary should unforeseen external threats arise.

The measure was passed by the cabinet which met on Monday instead of the usual Tuesday session because of a Buddhist holiday.

In the same meeting, the government also granted emergency funds of 10 million to 50 million baht to eight state agencies for expenses during national disasters or other crises. The agencies include the Public Health Ministry and provincial disaster relief commands.