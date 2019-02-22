Tourists Drawn to Light at End of Samui Tunnel (Video)

SURAT THANI — Jungle-trekking tourists have discovered a mysterious mountain tunnel on Koh Samui.

Local officials Friday were investigating the origins of a 100-meter concrete tunnel discovered by tourists in the island’s Mae Nam subdistrict.

Approximately three meters in diameter, its entrance leads from a forested jungle area through about 100 meters of darkness. Walk to its end to find a beautiful vista of the ocean.

The tunnel, which could have been constructed for drainage, had a wire gate blocking the entrance. Officials say they don’t know who owns the land.



