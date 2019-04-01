BTS Skytrain Awarded ‘Best Transport in the World’

BANGKOK — Bangkokians have yet another reason to be proud of their city after an international travel consultant named the capital’s skytrain system “the best in the world.”

TripAdvisorial Group, which operates a popular reviews-based website, gave the top award to the BTS in all categories, including “the most punctual,” “the most affordable,” “the most technologically-advanced” and “the most disability-friendly.”

In a press conference held earlier this week, TripAdvisorial chairman Justin Kiddings praised the skytrain operators and Bangkok administration for tirelessly working to ensure comfort, convenience and capacity for millions of daily passengers.

The company also commends a “revolutionary” decision by BTS Skytrain to accept 2-baht coins in its ticket machines.

“BTS is an example for the future of the world’s transportation,” Kiddings said at the award ceremony in Hong Kong.

In response, BTS brand ambassadors sent out a “thank you” tweet from the company’s official account.

