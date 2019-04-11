BANGKOK — Cyber police on Wednesday warned Thai netizens against posting revealing photos of Songkran revelers and promoting alcoholic drinks.

Col. Siriwat Deepor, deputy chief of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said that photos posted on social media of individuals wearing “sexually provocative dress” during a water fight may violate the Computer Crimes Act. The law allows a maximum imprisonment term of five years and fines of up to 100,000 baht.

The deputy chief specified that inappropriately dressed people in images or videos may be held liable even if they weren’t the ones who uploaded the content.

Siriwat said promoting the consumption of alcohol on social media during Songkran also risks violating the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which carries a maximum prison term of one year and fines up to 500,000 baht.

Siriwat warned that cyber police will be monitoring the web especially closely over Songkran, which officially starts tomorrow until Tuesday.

“Cyber police will definitely be able to find the violators. And you can’t just claim you didn’t know about it or weren’t aware of the law,” said Siriwat.

Siriwat urged youth to continue good Thai traditions instead.

In a related development, parts of Bangkok will be closed to traffic. No vehicles will be allowed noon to midnight from Saturday to Monday in roads including Khaosan, Chakrabongse, Bowonniwet, Sip Sam Hang and Rambutri.

Trucks carrying water for Songkran splashing or loud speakers will be banned in several roads from 10am to midnight including Ratchada Phisaek, Suthisarn and parts of Lat Phrao roads. It’s common for pickup trucks to roam around the city with large plastic water tanks, playing loud music while standing passengers splash water.