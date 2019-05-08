BANGKOK — His Majesty the King on Tuesday donated 2.4 billion baht to 27 public hospitals to purchase new medical equipment.

Part of the money came from public donations collected during the funeral of his late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away in 2016. Another source of the donation money came from a palace-organized fair called “Uen Ai Rak Khlai Kwam Nao” (“Winter’s Love and Warmth”) at Bangkok’s Royal Plaza.

Among the 27 hospitals to benefit in Bangkok are Vajira Hospital, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and Siriraj Hospital. Hospitals outside of Bangkok which received donations included Pattani Hospital in Pattani province and Nan Hospital in Nan province.