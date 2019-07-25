Khaosod Signs Partnership With China’s Xinhua

BANGKOK — Khaosod and two other publications under Matichon Group announced a groundbreaking partnership with China’s Xinhua News Agency on Thursday.

The cooperation grants Khaosod, Prachachat and Matichon unlimited access to the Thai edition of Xinhua’s news materials and rights to republish them. A memorandum of understanding between the two sides was signed at Khaosod’s main office in Bangkok today.

Matichon Group deputy director Parnbua Boonpan, Khaosod executive editor Chumchan Chamniprasart, and Khaosod English news chief Teeranai Charuvastra presided over the signing ceremony. Xinhua was represented by Bangkok bureau chief Ming Dajun. Sino-Thai Communication Group board members Hua Xie and Kobkij Praditpolpanich were also present.

Teeranai, who serves as a liaison between the two sides, said the cooperation is a significant and timely “first step” toward broader cooperation between Matichon Group and Xinhua at a time when China is playing an increasingly large role in the region.

“Most Thai media have been relying on external sources to tell stories about China,” said Teeranai, who’s also a regular contributor to Khaosod’s “China Watch” section. “Now Matichon Group can let the Chinese people themselves tell their own stories with their own voices.”

It is hoped that the partnership will bring more news about China to Matichon’s massive Thai readership, be it about Thai-Chinese relations, politics, culture, entertainment, or the latest viral trends on Tik Tok.

Today marked the first time Matichon signed a partnership with a Chinese counterpart. The publishing group has similar agreements with Vietnam’s Thanh Nien newspaper and the Thai edition of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Xinhua is the official state news agency of the People’s Republic of China and widely considered to be China’s most influential news organization. The agency operates over 170 foreign media bureaus worldwide, including one in Thailand.

Matichon Group owns multiple news platforms – both online and print – including Matichon, Matichon Weekly, Prachachat, Khaosod, Khaosod English and an online video production team.