A Week of Slightly Cooler Weather Ahead in Thailand

BANGKOK — Starting Tuesday through the next week, Thailand’s temperatures will inch down enough for Bangkokians to pretend to shiver in fashionable windbreakers.

While the Thai Meteorological Department said that Bangkok as well as the central and eastern regions should see temperatures lower 6C to 8C to 15C to 20C starting Tuesday until Dec. 10, an independent meteorologist recommended people curb their enthusiasm.

“It’s just one week of cool weather, and then it will go back to being hot. Expect 3 to 4 Celsius lower temperature during the day. We are all asleep when it gets really cool,” Seree said. “Bangkokians don’t need to prepare very much.”

Seree said the momentary cold was from a high pressure system moving in from China. The Thai Meteorological Department expects Bangkok to see lows of 16C to 20C, and highs of 27C to 30C.

The North and Isaan should brace for a plunge of 8C to 10C to 10C to 15C, according to the state weather department, while mountains in the regions should see 2C to 10C as well as frozen dew.

“The ten-Celcius drops are seen on mountaintops, not in hot Bangkok,” Seree said.

Southern provinces should expect less rain than usual, or a 20 to 40 percent, during this period.

State meteorologists predicted in October that Thailand’s winter will last through mid-February.

Monday, Kritsiam Kongsatree, Doi Inthanon National Park director, said that tourists were flocking to the Chiang Mai mountain park to watch the sunrise, feel the frog and touch some frosted leaves, as temperatures dropped to 5C on the Kew Mae Pan nature trail.

Meanwhile, Khon Kaen governor Somsak Jangtrakul issued a warning that temperatures would be as low as 10C, so people should stock up on outerwear and exercise more.

