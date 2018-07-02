Jealous Wife Castrates Chonburi Man

CHONBURI — A 40-year-old man was sent to hospital after his wife castrated him in his sleep on Monday morning, police in Chonburi province said.

The Cambodian woman, who works in Thailand, attacked her husband out of jealousy after finding out he had been sleeping with multiple women, said Capt. Somkid Boonloy, an officer in charge of the case.

“We arrested her right away in the morning. She confessed,” Somkid said. “She said she regrets what she did, and that she shouldn’t have done it. She said she did it because the man was having affairs.”

Police said they were not able to find the dismembered genital until the wife confessed where she hid it during an interrogation. However, by the time the organ was discovered it was too late for doctors to operate, police told reporters. Khaosod English generally does not identify victims of alleged sexual violence.

Somkid said the woman has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, which carries up to 10 years in prison.