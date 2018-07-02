YALA — A 5-kilogram mine exploded and sheard off a rubber farmer’s right foot Monday morning in Yala province.

Police said Suthin Haewkhuntod, 60, stepped on the homemade bomb at about 7am as he set out to tap his rubber trees. Suthin lost his foot in the explosion and was sent to hospital, officers said.

Police identified Suthin as a native of Nakhon Ratchasima province in the northeast who moved with his Buddhist family to settle in the southern border province about 50 years ago.

Investigators blame separatist insurgents in the Muslim-majority region behind the attack. Three similar mines were found in Yala’s rubber plantations over the last two months, according to police.