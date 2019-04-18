Transgender Woman Fined 2,000 for Racy Songkran Dress

BURIRAM — Police fined a transgender woman on Thursday for wearing a see-through dress and inviting her online followers for sex during the Songkran holidays.

Police said Panupong Meekaew, 18, paid a fine of 2,000 baht for the charge of being a public nuisance today at a police station in Buriram province. Deputy station chief Phuttipong Warin said further charges may be filed, pending the investigators’ decision.

“The suspect felt guilty and would like to apologize to the public,” Lt. Col. Phuttipong told reporters. “She insisted she will never do such a thing again.”

Thai internet worked itself into a furore this week when photos of what appeared to be a woman in see-through clothing celebrating Songkran in Buriram went viral. The photos were posted by a Facebook user called Fern Yim with the caption: “Wanna go fuck after the water fight?”

Some outraged netizens called the lewd photos inappropriate, and Buriram police soon launched a search for the person responsible. They eventually identified Panupong as the user behind the photos and fined her today.

Police had earlier urged women to dress appropriately for the water festival and threatened to prosecute anyone showing nudity online.

In 2016, a British man was arrested and fined in Chiang Mai on the first day of Songkran for walking topless with his water gun.