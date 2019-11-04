Two Men Arrested for Gunfight That Killed 17-Year-Old Bystander

BANGKOK — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a deadly street shootout that killed a high school student and injured another on Sunday.

Thanwa Boonpard, 30, and Jaturong Mesopha, 34, were implicated by the police on Monday in the homicide of Athichart Sihuatone, 17. The boy was fatally shot by a stray bullet while he was walking to his motorcycle after watching a concert Sunday night at PAT Stadium in Khlong Toei.

“The accused confessed that it was a self-defense shooting,” Police Lt. Col. Yanyong Suwansaard told the media. “They were members of a gang down the road who were engaging in a gunfight with another gang in front of Khlong Toei Market, but the bullets happened to hit the boys who were passing by.”

Thanwa and Jaturong were charged with colluding in murder, attempted murder, and firearms related charges.

Another student, Kulachart Sae-lee, 17, is currently hospitalized after he was hit in the torso.

Athichart’s father told reporters that his son asked him for permission to attend the concert celebrating the Port Football Club’s FA Cup victory prior to the shootout. He believes that his son has nothing to do with the brawl.

Police are gathering evidence to press charges on other gang members related to the gunfight.