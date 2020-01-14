King’s Police Commandos Join Hunt for Robber Who Murdered 3

BANGKOK — A senior police commander on Monday praised a commando unit attached to His Majesty the King for its participation in an ongoing manhunt for a man responsible for last week’s deadly robbery.

Deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau Maj. Gen. Torsak Sukvimol visited the Ratchawallop Police Retainers, King’s Guards 904 and conveyed his moral support for the unit to swiftly identify and locate the robber, media reports say.

Reports say Torsak also raised concern to the commandos that the gunman, who killed three people including a 2-year-old boy during his heist on Thursday, is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Ratchawallop Police Retainers are a special tactical unit who answers directly to His Majesty the King. The elite bodyguards are responsible for a variety of high-profile tasks, from providing security to the Royal Family to training local police in VIP protection.

Maj. Gen. Torsak, who was appointed as head of the unit in early 2019, ordered the Ratchawallop Police Retainers to join the manhunt for the unidentified gunman on Jan. 10. The police unit was instructed to assist local police in the operation, and closely monitor the progress.

Nearly a week after the bloody heist in Lopburi province, police have yet to identify the perpetrator. The masked gunman shot five people in total, killing three of them, inside a department store before making off with about 500,000 baht worth of gold necklaces.

Investigators are also appealing to any bystanders or motorists close to the area when the shooting took place to come forward with clues that might help them.

