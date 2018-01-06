96 Racers Arrested on Bangkok Streets

BANGKOK — Nearly 100 illegal street racers were arrested Friday night in Bangkok.

A total of 96 motorcyclists – 45 adults and 52 teenagers – were charged with racing motor vehicles. The youngest was reportedly only 13.

Among the 96, seven tested positive for drug use. Police also seized 71 motorcycles. If the vehicles’ exhaust systems are found to be modified, the owners will face an additional charge.

Ritthikrai “Benz” Komsan, the 21-year-old admin of a Facebook page that coordinated the races, was also arrested at the scene. The page, which has about 1,500 followers, was where racers would arrange locations to race, according to the Tourist Police Deputy commissioner Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpan.

They will be sent to a seven-day seminar starting Jan. 15, Surachet said.