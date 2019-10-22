Burmese Man Suspected of Stabbing 3 to Death in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI — Police on Tuesday implicated a Burmese man in the fatal stabbing of a family of three Tuesday.

The man, who was not named by police, is suspected of murdering three of his relatives. Their bodies were discovered Tuesday morning in Chiang Dao district. Police said the suspect is still on the loose.

“The killer used a knife as well as a hammer to beat the three people to death. He was very cruel, using the knife to slash the husband and wife, then a hammer to beat their child,” Police Maj Gen. Bundit Tungkaseni told the press Tuesday afternoon.

Chiang Dao police at 9am Tuesday inspected a house in a longan orchard in Moo 4, Mae Na tambon upon getting reports of dead bodies here.

All three belonged to a Burmese family of longan orchard laborers: Janta, 40, On Nangsai, 55, and Kum, 28. Janta and his daughter Kum do not have a registered last name. On was Janta’s wife, police say.

The suspect, whom police believed to be related to the family, also took gold, and around 50,000 to 60,000 baht in cash.

Neighbors say the family worked there for a long time and pooled their savings together in the hut they lived in. They were also described as hard working, cordial people.