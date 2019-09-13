Trade War: China Says It Will Meet US Working Group Soon

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams have maintained effective communication and the working groups of the two sides will meet soon to conduct consultations and make full preparations for the next high-level economic and trade consultation between the two sides, an official said Thursday.

Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson Gao Feng expressed hope that the United States will meet China halfway, take concrete actions and create favorable conditions for the consultation.

“This is in the interests of both China and the United States, and the world as a whole,” Gao said.

On resuming imports of agricultural products from the United States, Gao said Chinese companies have started to inquire with U.S. exporters about the purchasing prices of agricultural products, including soybeans and pork.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council Wednesday unveiled the first set of U.S. goods to be excluded from the first round of additional tariffs on U.S. products.

The exemption covers 16 categories of goods. There are three aspects of criteria for examining the exclusion application, Gao said.

First, it is difficult to find alternative sources of commodities; second, the imposition of tariffs will cause serious economic damage to the applicants; and third, the imposition of tariffs will have a significant negative structural impact on relevant industries or bring about serious social consequences, Gao said.

The commission will continue to work on the exemption process and release subsequent lists in due course, Gao said.