Moscow Reenacts Historic 1941 Parade at Red Square

MOSCOW (Xinhua) — The Moscow government held grand celebrations at Red Square on Thursday to mark the 78th anniversary of the military parade in 1941 when Soviet troops marched directly from the square to fight Nazi invaders outside Moscow.

About 4,000 people took part in the celebrations, including honor guards, a military orchestra, military school cadets, the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District, performers and volunteers, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

Groups of performers dressed in military uniforms of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War passed by the stands carrying historical combat banners on Red Square.

A total of 1,200 participants of the Great Patriotic War and four participants of the 1941 parade were invited to the event with the oldest of them having just turned 97 years old.

After the march, Muscovites were able to see part of the weapons and equipment used by Soviet soldiers during the war.

The organizers also prepared thematic interactive platforms and photo zones, showing military chronicles and domestic films about the war throughout the day.

A march in memory of the 1941 parade has been held by the Moscow government annually since 2003.