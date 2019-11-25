China’s High-Speed Railway to Reach 35,000 KM By Year-End

By
Xinhua News Agency
-
Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2019 shows a bullet train running through the fields of Gula Township of Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

BEIJING (Xinhua) — China’s high-speed railway network will continue to top the world with an estimated length of 35,000 km by the end of this year, said China Railway.

The total length of China’s railways will exceed 139,000 km by the end of 2019, according to the company.

In 2019, China’s railways are estimated to record 3.6 billion passenger trips, up 92 percent from 2012.

Stewardesses and passengers celebrate the fifth anniversary of the operation of the Xinjiang section of the Lanxin high-speed railway on the train D8804 from Urumqi to Hami in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Bullet trains are expected to handle 2.31 billion passenger trips, a 3.4-fold increase from 2012.

Overseas projects like the China-Laos railway, Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and Hungary-Serbia railway made solid headway this year, garnering global prestige for China’s railways.

