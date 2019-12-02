Quake-Shattered Chinese National Park Resumes Normal Operation

CHENGDU (Xinhua) — Jiuzhaigou National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its spectacular waterfalls, has resumed normal operation after two years of post-quake reconstruction recovered 85 percent of the park.

Starting from Thursday, the scenic spot has been open to individual tourists. The maximum number of daily visitors has been adjusted from 8,000 set in September to 20,000.

On Aug. 8, 2017, a 7.0-magnitude quake forced the national park to close. The Jiuzhai Huanglong Airport also halted services.

The airport reopened on August 8. The local authorities said the transport capacities of all three air and road traffic routes linking to the mountainous scenic spot have resumed or even exceeded the pre-earthquake level.

According to the Jiuzhaigou administration bureau, visitors can use shuttle bus services or go hiking when visiting the lush forests, serene plateau lakes and Tibetan cultural sites such as Taru Temple in the park.

The bureau reminds visitors that they should book tickets in advance on the park’s website with their real names since there is no ticket window at the scenic spot.