Xi Stresses Strong Strategic Support Between China, Russia

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China and Russia should stand closer, always be sincere and reliable strategic partners, and give each other firm and strong strategic support amid the complex and volatile international situation.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Noting the two countries’ ties have entered a new era, Xi said that China and Russia successfully celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.

This year the United States and some other Western countries have increased their interference in the internal affairs of China and Russia, threatened the sovereign security of the two countries, and impeded their economic and social development, Xi noted.

The Chinese side fully agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment that this approach is utterly wrong and hurts other countries without benefiting themselves, Xi said.

“I firmly believe that no force will prevent the Chinese people and nation from marching forward,” he said, expressing his belief that the Russian people will not be affected by external interference either and they will continue to unswervingly follow their own development path.

The Chinese president called on the two countries to continue making good use of the mechanisms of strategic security consultation and institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security to strengthen strategic security communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, safeguard their respective core interests as well as their common security, and maintain regional and global peace and stability.

Hailing bilateral ties as solid and unbreakable, Patrushev said that Russia and China are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination with strategic significance, and the two countries’ cooperation in various fields has reached an unprecedented level.

A series of policies adopted by the United States have not only undermined the interests of Russia and China but also exerted a negative impact on the whole international system and order, he said.

Russia and China share the same or similar position on many major international issues, Patrushev said, calling on the two sides to continue to step up coordination, safeguard their respective sovereignty and security, maintain international strategic stability, promote multipolarization and democracy in international relations, and uphold international laws as well as a fair international order.

Earlier Monday, Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, also met with Patrushev. They also co-chaired the sixth meeting between China and Russia on institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security. ■