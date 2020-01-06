MIE, Japan (Kyodo) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday urged all parties involved to step up diplomatic efforts to avoid escalating tensions in the Middle East, saying he is “deeply concerned” about the current situation.

During his first press conference of the year, Abe said Japan will continue with its diplomatic efforts while indicating no change in Tokyo’s plans to send Self-Defense Forces personnel and assets to the region to ensure the safe navigation of commercial ships.

