First Bangkok Bus Fare Hike in Years Coming 2019

BANGKOK — Transport authorities have approved a hike in bus fares of at least 1 baht starting next month.

New fares for both public and privately operated buses will come into effect Jan. 21, according to Peraphon Thawornsupacharoen, director-general of the Land Transport Department.

Private buses without air-conditioning will go up to 10 baht from 9 baht, while those of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority could be raised to as much as 10 baht from 6.50 baht. Air-conditioned buses will collect fares between 12 baht and 24 baht, a small bump from the 11 baht to 23 baht.

The new NGV bus fares will also be raised to 15 baht and 25 baht from 11 baht and 23 baht under the condition they’re equipped with GPS trackers, security cameras and e-ticket machines, he said.

The decision came after private bus operators last month demanded fares be raised for the first time since February 2015. State-operated buses haven’t seen fare hikes since September 2011.

Peraphon said higher operating costs have forced about 18 percent of Bangkok buses to cease service. He added that transport authorities will propose further ways to relieve the burden on both operators and commuters, including fuel subsidies and increased credits for welfare card holders.

