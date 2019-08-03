Correction: Army Chief Did Not Blame Redshirts

On August 2, 2019, Khaosod English published an article which suggested Army Chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong blamed the Redshirts for a series of bomb and arson attacks in Bangkok that day.

In fact, Gen. Apirat did not make any reference to the Redshirt movement. His original statements were that he believed the perpetrators were the same group of people who have been responsible for other similar attacks since 2006, without further elaboration.

We apologize to readers and Gen. Apirat for the misquotation, which we acknowledge was a serious blunder.

Measures will be taken to ensure such errors are not made again.