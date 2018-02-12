Boris Johnson Meets Prayuth, Don, Discusses Rohingya, Elections

BANGKOK — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his Thai counterpart discussed neighboring Myanmar’s persecution of ethnic Rohingya Muslims and plans for elections to end military rule in the country.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai told reporters Monday that the British government is especially concerned about the plight of the Rohingya. About 700,000 have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence by Myanmar security forces that has been characterized by some human rights experts as ethnic cleansing.

Johnson also met junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The British foreign secretary is in Thailand after visiting Bangladesh, where he met Rohingya refugees, and Myanmar, where he held talks on the Rohingya situation with the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.