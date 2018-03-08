BANGKOK — The Bank of Thailand on Thursday released images of new currency bearing the portraits of King Vajiralongkorn.

The new set will enter circulation April 6 – the 236th anniversary of the founding of the Chakri dynasty – according to a statement released online by the central bank.

It replaces the current banknotes that have displayed the face of King Bhumibol for 70 years, but the former currency will still be legal tender, the bank said.

The front of the new the banknotes show a portrait of King Vajiralongkorn in his air force commander uniform. All 10 past and current kings of the Chakri dynasty grace the back of each denomination in pairs beginning with the 20 baht note. King Vajiralongkorn and his father, Rama IX, are featured on the back of the largest bill of 1,000-baht notes.

The first set of notes in 20-, 50- and 100-baht denominations will be released on April 6, or Chakri Day. The 500 baht and 1,000 baht bills will come out three months later on the king’s birthday of July 28.

The federal bank also uploaded a digital collection of all past banknotes released under King Rama IX on their website.

