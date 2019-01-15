New Teachers Party Vows to Issue ‘Good Person’ Cards

BANGKOK — Mocking the military regime, which issues welfare cards for poor people, a new little-known party said Monday it would issue “good person” cards if elected.

Krue Thai Phue Prachachon Party, or Thai Teachers for the People Party, held a meeting Monday in Loei province and vowed to issue such cards to good doers if it wins elections slated for Feb. 24.

Without detailing how to measure good deeds, party leader Prida Boonpleung said points would be collected in the cards and used to reduce card holders’ debt.

Prida, a school teacher in Khon Kaen province, said the party’s proposal was better than the current welfare card issued to poor people by the military regime, adding that a number of recipients had used the 300 baht to 500 baht funds to buy cigarettes or alcohol instead.

The party said that if elected, it would also launch a four-year debt moratorium for school teachers, with the state shouldering the interest rates for the duration.