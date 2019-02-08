Thai Raksa Chart Party’s Full Statement on Nomination of Ubolratana

The following is an unofficial translation of comments made Friday by the Thai Raksa Chart Party upon its nomination of Ubolratana Mahidol, the oldest child of the late King Bhumibol, to run as its candidate for prime minister:

“The Thai Raksa Chart Party is deeply honored to have received Ubolratana Mahidol’s kindness in accepting the party’s nomination to be prime minister.

“The princess completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees from leading American universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UC Los Angeles respectively.

“The princess led a commoner’s life by working to pay for her tuition while in the United States and resigned her royal title in 1972.

“After returning to reside in Thailand, she established the ‘To Be Number One’ project to encourage Thai youth to stay away from drugs, she traveled throughout Thailand and saw the people’s suffering. She is concerned and wishes to take part in lifting Thais out of poverty and giving them good futures.

“Having been a representative promoting tourism for over 10 years, she concluded that it’s time to volunteer to serve as prime minister, assisting the country and the people by utilizing the knowledge and abilities she accumulated over the years in various aspects both locally and abroad.

“We would like to thus inform the public about her kindness.”

