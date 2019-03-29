Poll Results Leave Nation Puzzled with Many Math Mysteries

BANGKOK — The preliminary election results released Thursday by officials left the nation lost in mathematical wonders.

The Election Commission promised to explain later today after falling in hot water following severe media and public scrutiny on the several discrepancies discovered in the unofficial report of Sunday’s voting results.

Many appeared to be baffled about the drastic increase of voter turnout from about 66 percent – when about 93 percent of ballots had been counted – to nearly 75 percent according to yesterday’s report.

Read: Election Results Removed After Media Spot Discrepancies

On Twitter last night, #NewBallotsBornInBoxes hit the No. 1 trending hashtag in Thailand after Pheu Thai prime minister candidate Sudarat Keyuraphan used it in her online post to complain about the inconsistent numbers.

“After polls closed on March 24, the [commission] said at 9:30pm that the voter turnout was 65.96 percent, or 33,775,230. On March 28 at 2:50pm, the [commission] said the voter turnout had increased to 74.69 percent, or 38,268,375. There have been 4,493,145 #NewBallotsBornInBoxes in four days,” she wrote.

Amused netizens took that up, suggesting ballots may be able to procreate by themselves.

“After finishing the election of Thailand for 4 days, the ballots can fuck each other and give birth [to] many baby ballots, more than 4,000,000 in 4 days. Amazing!!!!” @Pharaoh_888 tweeted.

However, the turnout announced on election night was not based a complete ballot count, and the unlikely increase shouldn’t be calculated with a simple subtraction as Sudarat suggested.

The commission yesterday insisted there was no error, telling media that the 66-percent voter turnout announced Sunday night was based on a tally that did not include about 2.7 million of advanced ballots.

Although a calculation to prove the exact turnout would be difficult – as the commission has yet to explain why it counted 51,205,624 eligible voters Sunday night and 51,239,638 yesterday – it is unlikely that there could be a nearly 10 percent increase.

To add to the confusion, a livestream feed on the commission’s Facebook page with a Monday morning timestamp, showed another set of numbers as 94 percent of the ballots had been counted. In the video, the number of eligible voters was 51,035,392 and the voter turnout was 35,409,952. The combined number of ballots used – 35,409,936 – also differed from the turnout.

While a report handed directly to the media was suddenly removed yesterday afternoon, another report with a different web address remains accessible on the commission’s website. An official in charge today said the first report was removed due to “technical errors,” adding that there were no differences between the two.

In yesterday’s report, the voter turnout was 38,268,375. The total number of ballots used were however a little fewer at 38,268,366. The commission said the difference could have been caused by voters leaving polling stations after registering but not casting their ballots.

But many were skeptical because of the voting procedures. Voters had to queue outside their designated polling station. Once inside, they had to show their ID card to officials for registration. They then had to immediately sign a ballot that would be folded and put in an envelop in front of them, which they could take into a booth and mark right away.

Following numerous alleged irregularities and errors in the results and the handling of ballots, the student councils of Thammasat, Chulalongkorn, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen universities issued separate statements calling the commission to take responsibility.

The commission’s efficiency has been in doubt since before Election Day, and public confidence seemed to continue dropping in recent days. An activist launched a petition to relieve the commission. An online petition on Change.org to oust the body started the day after the election had more than 800,000 people signed up as of Friday afternoon.