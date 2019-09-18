Prayuth Carries Report on ‘Plot to Sabotage Nation’ to Parliament

BANGKOK — A “classified” report seen on PM Prayuth Chan-ocha’s desk during a parliament session on Wednesday is raising eyebrows on social media.

The document, titled “Network Plotting to Destroy the Nation,” was seen next to Prayuth as he listened to opposition politicians in today’s meeting, which was aimed at scrutinizing Prayuth’s failure to recite his oath of office to His Majesty the King in full.

Government spokeswoman Naruemon Pinyosinwat said the report was compiled by officials who work on “national security issues,” but declined to elaborate, saying the content is “classified.”

The report’s cover photo appears to show the aftermath of a recent bomb attack in Bangkok. Prayuth did not mention the document in today’s debate.

Photos of the report nevertheless caught the attention of government critics, who suspect the regime might be concocting fresh accusations against its rivals.

“Who will be the lottery winner this time? Thakky or Thanathorn,” user Somjet Ong-art commented on a news thread, referring to former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and opposition leader Thanathorn Juangrungruangkit.

“Is that a summary of his work?” user Nutdanai Na Ranong joked.

Pro-establishment Manager Online website quoted an unnamed government source as saying the report contained information about anti-monarchy groups.

In 2010, a military-backed government published a similar document called “Network to Overthrow the Monarchy” which counted multiple opposition politicians, academics and activists as its members.

In response to a defamation lawsuit filed by one of the alleged members, government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd told the court in 2011 the document was a stunt invented to highlight threats against the monarchy.