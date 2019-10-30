Paranormal Activities Reported at Late PM’s Residence

BANGKOK — Soldiers guarding a mansion where the late former leader Prem Tinsulanonda lived until his death in May said they encountered multiple paranormal activities in recent weeks.

Several guards said they sometimes noticed a strong scent of Gen. Prem’s favorite soaps inside his residence – which was technically owned by the army – and lights would go on and off on their own.

An elevator at the mansion would also move without anyone pressing a button, according to the soldiers, who call the ex-premier by the endearing term “Pa.”

“Pa values his privacy, and he was very frugal … he liked to turn off the lights by himself. Whenever he left the room, he would turn them off immediately,” said one soldier, who declined to give his name.

Prem died on May 26 at the age of 98 after a long and influential career as army chief, prime minister, and a top advisor to two monarchs: King Rama IX and his son King Rama X.

His body has been lying in state at a royally-sponsored funeral at Benchamabophit Temple. His cremation date is pending a royal approval by His Majesty the King.

Some soldiers at the residence said the elevator also moved on its own when they were packing up his personal belongings to be kept at another facility last week.

“I don’t know what signal he was sending. Or maybe he didn’t want to leave,” the same soldier said.

The mansion, located in Dusit area, is due to be handed back to the army, who will in turn transfer its ownership to the Crown Property Bureau on Thursday. It is unclear what the palace is planning to do with the historic house.