Officials Say Gov’t MP Poultry Farm Encroaches on Public Land

BANGKOK — Forest officials on Monday said they confiscated a chicken farm owned by a coalition politician for intruding on public lands.

Officials said they also are planning to file a complaint of land encroachment against Phalang Pracharath MP Parina Kraikup. Investigators said parts of her farm sits on forest area and public land reserved for impoverished farmers.

Forest Department director Attapon Charoenchansa said no one was present at the farm when officials arrived this morning, and the animals were already moved away. He declined to confirm whether the farm will be shut down immediately.

The 46-rai plot that allegedly encroached on the protected area is part of nearly 690-rai land plot where Parina has her chicken and cattle farm. Attapol said the rest of the area could be confiscated if officials ruled it located within the forest reserve.

If found guilty, Parina faces up to 15 years in jail. When questioned about the matter today, Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan said he will not interfere with the investigation.

The scandal first broke earlier this month when opposition politicians and activists filed complaint against Parina. The lawmaker has yet to make a comment on today’s confiscation of her chicken farm.

The disputed land plot appeared on Parina’s list of assets she disclosed to the national anti-graft body when she became an MP following the March election.

