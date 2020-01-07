BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday orders the Thai police to beef up security at the United States and Iranian embassies in Bangkok, after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian military leader Qasem Suleimani on Friday and Tehran vowed revenge.

The Royal Thai Police on Monday said that it has been instructed by Prayut to strengthen security, including round-the-clock patrols, at the U.S. and Iranian embassies, the respective ambassadors’ residences, and homes of other important foreign figures living in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Amman, Jordan, has issued warnings for Thai nationals in Iran and Iraq to exercise precaution and avoid travelling to protest sites.

The Thai embassy has also warned Thai people against visiting Iran and Iraq until further notice.

National Police Chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has ordered all police units to impose security surveillance and stay on high alert.

Gen. Chakthip said other than deploying security measures at embassies and residences of important foreign figures, mosques and churches will also see security forces at venues.

The police chief said that although Thailand is not directly linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict, police need to remain on high alert, should untoward incidents occur.