Prayuth Greenlights Evac Plan of Thai Embassy in Tehran

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — The Thai government house web page on Wednesday posted authorization messages from Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to the Thai Embassy in Iran to evacuate Thai citizens should the U.S.-Iran tensions aggravate.

Prayut who also serves the defense minister of the country has authorized the Thai Embassy to arrange a chartered flight or to use one of Thailand’s military aircraft in the event of an emergency.

Similarly, Labor Minister Chatumongol Sonakul told the media on Wednesday that he had already assigned the Thai labor attaches in the Middle East to provide assistance, including possible evacuation of Thai workers while monitoring the situation in Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

“We have set aside an evacuation fund for such a predicament in accordance with Thai labor law, said Chatumongol.

The labor minister said there are currently 257 Thai workers in Iran and 25 in Iraq working as technicians, chefs, masseuse, welders, and fishermen.

Also on Wednesday, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the media that it had instructed Thai diplomatic officials in Iran and Iraq to ensure the safety of 89 Thai nationals in Iraq and 359 Thais in Iran, most of whom are students or workers.