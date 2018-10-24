L’Artelier De JoeL Robuchon Rolls out Dazzling 3-Course Menu Celebrating the Arrival of Autumn (Sponsored)

With autumn in full swing in France, the French in the countryside are taking to the woods with a basket in hand, foraging for chestnuts, mushrooms and other edible forest produce.Autumn is associated with the harvest with fruits and crops ripening: from pumpkins and pears to blackberries and grapevines.

To welcome the glorious autumn colours and harvest time in France, L’Artelier de JoëlRobuchon – Bangkok has designed a new 3-course menu featuring a range of seasonal produce the French countryside has to offer. The menu features dishes using some of the most prominent autumn ingredients evocative of village life and the bounties of nature in France.

The 3-course meal is accompanied with a glass of sparkling wineserved alongsidean amuse-bouche.

The first course, “LE FOIE GRAS”, is foie gras terrine under a sweet spices jelly and poached pear. Should the diner wish to pass foie gras, there’s a choice of “LA SAINT-JACQUES”, which is Hokkaido scallop served with pumpkin soup and comfit chestnuts.

For the second course, the diner makes a choice between a sea fish or duck.Should they prefer the former, then they will be served “LE BLACK COD”, that comes with a fillet of cod seasoned with smooth daikon mousseline and yuzu. If the diner would like the latter, then go for “LA CANETTE DE CHALLANS”, featuring Challans roasted duck breast with a duo of green and yellow mango.

Then, indulge in a range of the restaurant’s signature patisseries and other scrumptious sweet treatsfrom a dessert trolley.

The 3-course meal costs THB2,950++per person. Prices are subject to a service charge of 10 percent and other applicable government tariffs. For more information, visit http://robuchon-bangkok.com/. Or check out the restaurant’s Facebook fan page at https://www.facebook.com/atelier.bkk/ . Call +662-001-0698.