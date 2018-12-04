CP Foods Certified World Class IT Standards

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) announced that Charoen Pokphand Malaysia (CP Malaysia) recently certified two ISO standards for IT systems while CP Foods IT center is certified SAM Certificate by Microsoft.

Mr. Praderm Chotisuparach, Executive Vice President – Computer Office of CP Foods, announced that BSI (British Standards Institution) Malaysia, a well-known certification body in Malaysia, has certified CP Malaysia on ISO27001: 2013, a certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and ISO20000: 2011 that provides the standardization for IT Service Management (ITSM). Moreover, CP Foods IT Center is now certified Software Asset Management (SAM Certificate) by Microsoft Operations Pte Ltd.

Mr.Praderm explained that ISO27001 reflected the operational excellence in information assets security while being certified on ISO20000: 2011 means the quality of company’s IT service has met users and consumers’ expectations.

“Information security is vital for the business. We need to be sure that the company’s information, especially our customer data, remains confidential.” Mr. Praderm said, stressing importance of IT security in a digital economy.

CP Foods IT service is focusing on consumer experience enhancement by moving toward innovative services to provide consumer satisfaction in a timely manner.

Beside ISO standard certifications in Malaysia, the IT center also received SAM Certificate from Microsoft Operations Pte Ltd. for the effectiveness of its software assets management, ensuring the integrity, security as well as reducing cost of operation from software duplications. The company has adopted software management system since 2010.

“Software Asset Management has improved the efficiency of CP Foods’ IT works. It helps us to reduce cost of operation and ensure that CP Foods’ software licenses is compliant,” he said. “The company strives to maintain the standard of software management to make our stakeholders confident in our integrity and good governance.”