Atelier de Joël Robuchon Bangkok Ranked 3rd Best Rated Restaurant in Thailand (Sponsored)

The Bangkok branch of Atelier de Joël Robuchon ranks third among the best-rated restaurants in Thailand.

Since 2015, La Liste, a list of the 1,000 best restaurants in the world sanctioned by France’s Foreign Ministry and tourism board, has been making a stir and driving the momentum in the global restaurant industry and circuit of culinary talents with its world’s top 1000 restaurants list compiled not by critics but compilation of hundreds of guidebooks and millions of online reviews with smart algorithm.

The latest entry for the year 2019 reveals L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Bangkok making its second entry in history and the second “L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon “ restaurant in the world to be featured in the prestigious list. The inclusion also ranks L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Bangkok as the third highest score among the five inducted restaurant in Thailand.

The 2019 list was compiled by 628 guides, 350,000 trusted reviews of discerning food critics and experts in 179 countries all over the world.

Manning the kitchen at L’Atelier Bangkok is Executive Chef Olivier Limousin. Before joining L’Atelier Bangkok, the award-winning chef began his cooking career as a commis at Le Bellecour at the age of 18. Three years later, the Frenchman moved to Amphycles, a 2-Michelin star restaurant where he was initially appointed a commis and eventually promoted to sous-chef de cuisine within 5 years.

“We’re very honored and delighted that L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Bangkok is featured in the list,” Executive Chef Olivier Limousin said. “I am more than happy to follow the legacy of Mr. Robuchon and I will do my best to maintain the highest quality and standard here at that L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Bangkok.”

A self-styled philanthropic chef, Limousin never stops reminding his fellow co-workers of his personal wisdom: “The core of successful business is to offer pleasure to all the guests”.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Bangkok is a unique dining approach where chefs experiment, create and work on new ideas in front of cus­tomers who are seated around a high bar facing the open kitchen. Chef Robuchon’s intention is to create a high level of interaction between chefs and diners, encouraging the chefs to better their craft.

The atmosphere of conviviality lets diners relax while witnessing chefs experimenting, creating and working in front of them. Likewise, the service demonstrates an attentive sense of care and warmth to make this French fine dining experience a relaxed experience.

For the full entry of La Liste 2019, visit https://www.laliste.com/en/laliste/world