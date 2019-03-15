Celebrate Summer with “Khao Chae Chao Wang” at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (Sponsored)

BANGKOK — When the summer brings warm breeze to Bangkok, it’s time to put Khao Chae, a traditional signature summer snack, on the table to relieve the heat and soothe the mind. Fill the summer with savory and refreshing dish, the fragrance of jasmine flowers and 7 delectable condiments at Siam Tea Room and Goji Kitchen + Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park throughout April and May 2019.

Siam Tea Room

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok’s largest luxury hotel, is meticulously craft summer’s favorite “Khao Chae Chao Wang” to put the heat at bay. Originally created in Ratchaburi, the recipe is prepared to offer as tribute to the heavenly gods and treat the monks during Thai traditional New Year or Songkran festival. Sao Hai rice is cooked and infused with aromatic smoke until supple and fragrant. The rice is then added with smoke-scented floral water made from 5 types of fragrant flowers – ylang-ylang, bread flower (chomanad), damask rose, white champaka and jasmine – that gives every bite a subtle, cooling floral scent.

The ice used is also made from jasmine flower-infused water to even further enhance the aroma.

The floral rice is served alongside the 7 condiments. There’s deep-fried “look kapi” where fish, shrimp is mashed and mixed with shrimp paste and herbs, rolled into small balls, coated with egg and better then deep fried to golden. The stuffed bell pepper is made with de-seeded bell pepper that is stuffed with seasoned pork and shrimp, steamed and then wrapped in fried egg net before serving. The stuffed shallot is filled with seasoned grilled catfish that is then coated with egg and deep fried to crispiness. There are also pork floss made from boiled pork and caramelized sugar, sweet stir-fried ray fish where the meat is fluffed and added with sugar, sweet and salty stir-fried turnip and the crispy shrimp-stuffed butterfly pea flowers that are soft on the inside.

Savor the traditional taste of Khao Chae Chao Wang from Ratchaburi at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park at Siam Tea Room daily from 1 April to 31 May 2019 between 11.30 hrs. – 17.00 hrs. at THB 490++ per set or THB 590++ for take-home.

Goji Kitchen + Bar

Khao Chae is also included in the dinner buffet and Sunday Brunch at Goji Kitchen + Bar on 1-30 April 2019. The dinner buffet is served between 18:00 hrs. – 22:00 hrs. is priced THB 1,388++ per person from Sunday to Thursday and THB 1,978++ per person on Friday and Saturday. Sunday Brunch is served from 11.45 hrs. to 14.30 hrs. at THB 2,128++ per person.

