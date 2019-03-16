Celebrate Easter With Finest Tea, Special Treats at the Lobby Lounge Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (Sponsored)

Bangkok, Thailand, March 14, 2019 – Step into the festival of Easter and celebrate in style with an afternoon tea set craftly made from premium ingredients perfect for the festival’s warm and joyful vibes at The Lobby Lounge, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park throughout this April 2019, between 12.00-18.00 hrs.

The Lobby Lounge at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park invites you to celebrate one of the best festive moments among Christians, when the Jesus resurrected from the cross. The special time has become an Easter festival which, at the same time, marks the start of spring, a season of color and freshness.

Make your Easter refreshing and full of joy with the aroma of our finest tea coming with a selection of sweets and savoury bites, from Spiced scone served with honey-glazed bacon and pickle pineapple, Egg and Asparagus which represents Easter, Smoked trout and tarragon mayo to Mini lamb pie made specially for lamb lovers.

For a colorful set of desserts, the festival’s favorite Easter Chocolate takes the lead followed by plenty choices like Strawberry Tart, Lemon Tart, Pistachio Cake, Carrot Cake, Vanilla Panna Cotta with Mango Jelly and Hot Cross Buns served with Clotted Cream and Strawberry Jam that will take your sip of a cup of finest tea to the higher level.

Welcome the delightful Easter at The Lobby Lounge, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park with an afternoon tea set at THB 999++ for two people, including tea or coffee from 1 – 30 April 2019 between 12.00 – 18.00 hrs. For more information and to book your Christmas Afternoon Tea, please contact +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website: www.bangkokmarriottmarquisqueenspark.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bangkokmarriottmarquis/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marriottmarquisbkk/