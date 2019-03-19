Akira Back Brings New Japanese Culinary Sensation ‘Robata Grill’ to Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (Sponsored)

The new culinary experience laced with colorful culture of the world starts with Robata Grill, Japanese style charcoal-grilled dishes by Akira Back, Michelin American-based Korean chef. The sensational grilled menus are ready to be served with Bangkok skyline as backdrop at Akira Back Restaurant and Bar, 37th floor of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

Akira Back Restaurant and Bar at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is a luxury outlet serving delectable dishes made from premium quality ingredients. Blending the flavorful Japanese and Korean cuisine with international flair, the kitchen is led by legendary Michelin-starred Korean Chef Akira Back who grew up in the US and became renowned for his colorful and modern cooking style. Chef Akira is launching the new menu, Robata Grill, where premium ingredients are grilled on Japanese-style open charcoal grill, with a dash of international flair.

Chef Akira is known for taking his childhood memories, where he was exposed to various different cultures, and turning them into culinary marvels. The Japanese and Korean aesthetics and the joyous American fun is hence reflected in his Robata Grill menus that include mouth-watering items such as classic chicken yakitori, which is considered an authentic item, served with assorted colorful condiments, Chicken Thighs with Shiso Leaf and Lime, Chicken Liver with Tare Sauce and Pink Pepper, Chicken Heart with Chives and Ginger, Chicken Wings Seasoned with Sriracha Butter and Shichimi Chili Flakes or opt for Tsukune, Japanese chicken minced ball served with sweet tare sauce and Onsen egg.

On the grill are also seafood. “From The Sea” selection comprises carefully selected prime quality ingredients that include Scallop in Half Shell served with Kimchi Bacon and Kochujang Sauce, Salmon and Hamachi Cheek with Kimchi glaze, Tiger Prawn with Chojang Sauce served with Roasted Corn, King Crab Leg with Dynamite Sauce and Micro Cilantro and Maine Lobster with Chipotle Mayo and Garlic Butter.

“From The Land”, a selection of meat, includes Pork Baby Back Ribs with Korean Spicy Sauce, Kalbi with Bulgogi Sauce served with Onion and Shimeji Mushrooms, Pork Belly with rich and flavorful Ssamjang Sauce. If you’d like lamb, there’s Lamb Chop served with Aniticucho and Crispy Potato or opt for A5 Wagyu from Kagoshima, grilled to perfection and served with Yuzu Kosho and Maldon Salt from England – a true heaven for meat lovers!

There is also an array of grilled vegetables to enjoy, starting from Shishito peppers seasoned with Smoked Maldon Salt, Green Asparagus seasoned with Lemongrass Oil and Shio Kombu, and Corn on the Cob seasoned with Black Garlic Butter topped with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy these sensational dished with Akira Back’s own premium sake from Nanbu Bijin sake distillery from Iwate in the south of Japan.

Indulge in the Robata Grill menus by Michelin chef at Akira Back Restaurant and Bar, 37th floor of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park on Sukhumvit soi 22. The restaurant is open daily for dinner from 6-11pm and also for lunch on Sunday from noon to 2:30 PM. For information and reservations, please call +66 (0) 2 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com.

Or connect with us via these channels:

Website: www.bangkokmarriottmarquisqueenspark.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/akirabackbkk/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/akirabackbkk/

Line official account: @akirabackandabar