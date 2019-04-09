UNFOLD ONE OF LIFE’S MOST PRECIOUS MOMENTS AT PARK HYATT BANGKOK

BANGKOK, Thailand (March, 18, 2019) – Couples looking for bespoke experiences to celebrate your love story and family are invited to join Park Hyatt’s Wedding Atelier taking place on Friday, April 26 from 12 noon to 8 pm and on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 am to 6pm at the Ballroom on level G.

Park Hyatt Bangkok specialist team will unfold a series of exclusive wedding offers. Join to feel luxury, feel personal, feel passion and feel intimate at the Wedding Atelier. Loving couples and family members will have the opportunity to meet in person the team that will help tell your love story and bring it to life. Experience the an array of drinking and dining samples, tour the spaces of the three-floor ballroom and connect with other wedding professional services in the industry.

Book your wedding at the Wedding Atelier to receive rewards and remarkable privileges and benefits that range from complimentary upgrades, guestrooms, after-party, special floral and audiovisual offers, drinking and dining experiences at the Park and attractive World of Hyatt bonus points with stays at major Park Hyatt destinations worldwide. In addition, guests can visit the Wedding Atelier to receive special offers from leading wedding professionals. Deposit tier includes THB 300,000++ for 5 privileges, THB 600,000++ for 8 privileges and THB 900,000++ for 9 privileges.

Visit us with family and your planner for further consultation or rsvp private meeting with our wedding specialist today at at +66 2011 7455 or email events.bkkph@hyatt.com.