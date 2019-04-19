Chief Minister of Yangon Region Visits Myanmar Livestock Development Training Center

U Phyo Min Thein, Chief Minister of Yangon Region and U Hann Htun, Yangon Region Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, paid a visit to Myanmar Livestock Development Training Center (MLDC) to follow up on the project initiated by Myanmar CP Livestock Company Limited (CP Myanmar). This center will open for public in December this year with an aim to educate on livestock farming method to farmers and those who are interested. The honoured guests are welcomed by Mr. Uthai Tantipimolphan, Vice Chairman of CP Myanmar and Mr. Dilok Siripensopa, SVP Integration at KyarKanSu Village, in Yangon of Myanmar.