Dot Property Winning Weekend Brings Real Estate’s Best to EmQuartier

Bangkok’s premier lifestyle destination will host history in August. Dot Property, a LIFULL CONNECT company, revealed EmQuartier as the venue for the 1st annual Winning Weekend.

The four-day showcase features the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 winners’ presentation, an exclusive winners’ party and the return of Thailand’s number one property show.

As Thailand’s leading shopping and lifestyle destination, EmQuartier is a fitting venue for the historic launch of Dot Property’s Winning Weekend. Opened in 2015, EmQuartier is one of Bangkok’s most visited shopping centres with guests from around the globe drawn to its unique design, luxurious shops and world-class dining.

“We’re delighted that EmQuartier has been selected to host the first annual Winning Weekend organised by Dot Property,” Ms.Suthavadee Sirithanachai, Deputy Managing Director of The Emporium and The EmQuartier, says. “The real estate sector in Thailand continues to grow and EmQuartier is the perfect venue to celebrate its importance.”

The first annual Winning Weekend kicks-off on August 15 with the opening of the Dot Property Winning Weekend Show on the Mezzanine level of the Quartier Gallery. Dot Property shows have been celebrated in local media for taking an exciting approach to real estate events.

During the Dot Property Winning Weekend show, the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 winners’ presentation will take place on a special event stage. This year’s ceremony is one of the first real estate awards in Thailand presented in public view.

A private, Winners Party will celebrate the accomplishments of the Thailand real estate market during the past 12 months during the evening of August 15 at Escape Bangkok on the 5th Floor of EmQuartier. This invitation-only celebration will bring property’s best and brightest together in one place.

Winning Weekend runs until August 18 with the Dot Property Winning Weekend Show featuring educational real estate seminars, lucky draws and a number of other activities taking place throughout the weekend.

“The first annual Winning Weekend is an all-inclusive celebration of Thailand’s real estate sector. Dot Property wants to bring a fresh, fun approach to this. Whether it’s involving the public or creating a more relaxed environment, Dot Property Winning Weekend will become the gold standard for real estate events. “As Bangkok’s premier lifestyle destination, EmQuartier offers the ambiance and prestige that makes it the ideal venue for Dot Property Winning Weekend festivities.”

Dot Property Winning Weekend schedule (subject to change)

Dot Property Winning Weekend show – August 15-18, All-day

Dot Property Thailand Awards 2019 winners’ presentation – August 15, 5pm

Dot Property Winners Party – August 15, 7:30pm