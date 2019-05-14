CP Myanmar Continues Food for Life Project to 11th Year, Sharing Happiness and Encouragement to Myanmar Elderly

Mr. Dilok Siripensopa, SVP Integration of Myanmar C.P. Livestock Co., Ltd. (CP Myanmar) led young leaders from the 3rd class of Myanmar Leader Development Leader (MLDL) to arrange the volunteer activities under The Food for Life project. This project has been implemented for 11th consecutive year, with an aims of giving happiness and empowering elderly persons who living in the Shwe Min Wun Old Aged Home, Mingaladon Township. The volunteer activities included luncheon for elderly, cleaning the elderly resident and improving landscape. The volunteers also supported necessary supplies and foods and donated financial aids for buying air-conditioner to the home as well.