‘Matichon Healthcare’ Returns With Focus on Elderly People

Matichon Group, which owns Khaosod English, is organizing Healthcare Fair 2022 with a special focus on the elderly people from June 30 to July 3, 2022 at Samyan Mitrtown Hall, 5th floor, Samyan Mitrtown shopping center.

Those attending can have a free health checkup on the spot. You will also find useful information and exhibitions about safe lifestyles for the elderly as Thailand is becoming a grey society with 20 percent of the Thai population is already 60 and older this year, and by 2033, the percentage is expected to rise to 28 percent, according to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

Some of the highlights include Artificial Intelligence (AI), which can be used to accurately detect lung cancer, free cataract operations for the first 50 participants, free breast cancer examination, free anti-influenza vaccinations, dental examination and more from our 12 participating hospital partners!

Those who want to have a free medical checkup must carry their ID card with them. Free health checkup, which is in line with the policy of the new governor of Bangkok Chatchart Sittipunt, is divided into the morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session runs from 10.30am to 12pm. The afternoon session will be from 1pm to 4pm. Those seeking free checkup must also declare whether they are allergic to any medicine or have any congenital disease.