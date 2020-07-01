Let Them Eat Cakes: Thai Politics Satirized One Layer at a Time

NEW YORK — Photos of a multilayered cake showing the different strata of Thai society and its seedy, corrupt political landscape went viral on Wednesday.

Facebook user JJ Jub Matheson posted photos and footage of the cake and said it served as a parody for Thailand’s political inequality.

“I can’t even tell you what the saddest part of the cake is,” JJ Jub wrote in a message with Khaosod Wednesday. “But there are clear layers between classes that push down on the people at the very bottom.”

Figurines representing the different strata of Thai political life are brought to life in fondant and marzipan. They include nearly everything you’ve heard of in the news: from student activists and abducted dissidents to PM Prayut Chan-ocha and his second in command, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan – holding a clock, of course.

Celebrity lawmakers Parina Kraikup Thammanat Phrompao, who shot to fame for a less than glamorous reason, are also represented in the pile. The baker said she made the cake out of frustration with the lot of corrupt politicians and military generals.

“I am so pent up with everything that’s going on,” JJ Jub wrote. “Even though I’m overseas, I still love Thailand and want to see it progress, and the quality of life of regular people improve. Right now, everyone’s rights are being violated.”

เค้ก #SaveThailandA fixed election from a military takeover it’s still a dictatorship.“ Long live democracy”88… โพสต์โดย JJ Jub Matheson เมื่อ วันอังคารที่ 30 มิถุนายน 2020

