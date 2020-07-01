National Park Lifts Controversial Ban on Foreigners

KANCHANABURI — A national park in Kanchanaburi province on Wednesday said both Thais and foreigners can now visit its scenic waterfalls, lifting its controversial ban that caused much stir in the expat community.

The announcement was made by an official who picked up the phone at Srinakarin Dam National Park said everyone can enter. National parks across the country also opened its doors to tourists for the first time today since they were closed down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Srinakarin Dam National Park had previously announced the ban on its Facebook page two weeks ago, saying it would “open to Thais only” regardless of the foreigners’ residence status in Thailand. The words were later removed in a revised version of the poster.

Chief of the national parks department Thanya Netithamkul also said there is no policy to refuse foreigner’s entry to the parks.

Everyone, both Thais and foreigners, must register online before visiting and comply with hygiene measures during their trips, Thanya said.

