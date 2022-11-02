Chinese investors – nominee eliminated, former minister’s house inspected, luxury cars and asset seized and three policemen found guilty –  Police said

On Nov 1, 2022, Deputy national police chiefs Torsak Sukvimol and Surachate Hakpal reported the progress of inspections of entertainment venues; pub, bar, residential buildings and companies of foreign nominee and investors 42 spots nationwide.

The important spot is house at Soi Sukhumvit 63 owned by Mr. David, the executive of big-name Baby Face pub. Luxury cars namely one Rolls Royce, one Ferrari and one Lamborghini were seized for inspection plus overseas liquor and cigarette and two guns.

The police also inspected various entertainment venues comprising Asgars and Booze at Pracha Uthit Huai Khwang; Hollywood at Ratchada Huai Khwang; and K.Bangkok at RCA Plaza Huai Khwang.

Space Plus, and Joy luck at RCA Plaza Huai Khwang, Baby Face at Sukhumvit 62, Wattana district for further investigation and inspection at Top One, Jin Ling, Baby Face and Club one at Pattaya.

Surachate said the investigation at house of Mr. David or Sui Tai Wei in Chinese who has lived in Thailand for 10 years, the police has seized luxury cars, guns, liquor and cigarettes plus other documents. There is also evidence of drug usage at the house.

For the marriage status, he has Thai woman wife and a kid studying in one of schools in the country. He also involves with online gambling, illegal entertainment venue and drug.

Initially, he was charged with illegally assist to hide, sell and seize illegal objects such as vehicles and liquor.

Regarding vehicle buying, it was found that he brought the amount of cash to his friend and asked for management. Evidence was collected for further investigation whether this action involved with money laundering or not.

Mr. David also engaged with the Chinese investors running businesses in Chonburi province, but has no linkage with Jin Ling entertainment venue. Police acknowledged now who is the owner of this place.

According to Club One Pattaya, the police successfully captured Mr. Nithiphat Chokechaithanaporn who accused police of bribe receiving, further investigation for behaving as nominee will be conducted.

Police is verifying the correctness of the documents issued by Department of Administrative Affairs to him. Mr. Yu Chang Fei the owner was caught at Mukdahan province while he was preparing to flee to Laos. Further investigation will be conducted.

Firstly, to find out whether Chiang Mai immigration officials have checked for the correctness of documents or not as the suspect seek for approval to live in Thailand as student. If the study indicates that the officials engage with or have any hidden agenda beneficial the suspect, further measure will be implemented.

Surachate also cited that earlier this morning the police had inspected residence of politician who was former minister but found nothing illegal. The police will be fair to all cases involved.

Referring to finger cut case occurred at Pattaya, one perpetrator was caught, while the other two were not arrested. Chinese suspect who involved in this case found linkage with Call Center gang and had conflict of interest among them. However, this group of suspect has not relation with those Chinese investors running illegal businesses.

For Jin Ling inspection at Yannawa district, three policemen found guilty for helping the suspect in exchange for benefit.

One police at Ladprao Police station was charged with offering asset or other benefits to justice officers in exchange of doing, avoid doing or delay doing some actions illegally.

While the other two policemen at Yannawa Police Station were charged with asking or accepting to receiving some asset or benefit for themselves or others illegally.

Chuwit Kamolvisit attended the press conference for observing and pleasing the effort of police to tackle with Chinese investors doing illegal business in Thailand.