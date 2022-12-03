Polish-Thai Trade Growing Rapidly.

Trade between Poland and Thailand is fast growing and Poland is an attractive investment destination within the EU for Thai corporations due to its strategic location, reasonable wage and costs of living plus friendly workforce, said speakers at Poland-Thailand Business Forum in Bangkok on Tuesday.

“Keep close eyes on Poland, a country worth monitoring from a business perspective,” said Polish Ambassador to Thailand Waldermar Dubaniowski.

Top Polish exports to Thailand such as copper increased by 165 percent in 2021 while dairy products’ export to the kingdom rose by 17 percent in the same year.

At present, the embassy is also promoting Polish apples in Thailand as Poland is the world’s second largest producers of apple and boasts some of the best apples at competitive prices.

Large Thai corporations such as CP Foods and Thai Union Group as well as Indorama Ventures are already established in Poland. As for Polish investment in Thailand, Comarch, an Polish IT firm has its regional office in Bangkok with 20 staff. Royalty points calculated by Home Pro and True rely on Comarch’s programme while Krungsri Bank turns to the Polish firm for its online wealth management system.

Less-known exports include the supply of Polish mozzarella cheese to many restaurants in Bangkok, Pawel Mokrzycki told Khaosod English.

Other speakers believe an EU-Thai FTA once realized, would significantly boost trade between the two nations.

(Photo and text by Pravit Rojanaphruk.)