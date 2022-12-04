Permanent Secretary for Interior Kick Start ‘World Soil Day 2022’ event.

Permanent Secretary for Interior Kick Start “The Ministry of Interior (MOI)’s world soil day event” for this year at Watpasisaengtham, Ubon Ratchathani Province, and invited Thai people to participate in “World Soil Day 2022” event on Dec 5th in all districts and provinces across the nation.

On December 3nd, 2022, Mr.Suttipong Juljarern, Permanent Secretary for Interior, was subject to the kick start of this year’s MOI’s World Soil Day event at Watpasisaengtham, Ubon Ratchathani.

The main objective is to raise public awareness of the importance of natural resources in soil for sustainable conservation and to honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, on his work regarding “Soil” which the UN has declared that every year of his birthday (December, 5th) is the World Soil Day. For steering pilot zones during this period (December, 2nd – 8th) “awareness week” in 7 Districts is to extend the campaign to all 878 districts in Thailand.

Ubon Ratchatani Province is a prosperous foods area such as rice, fruits, vegetables, etc., and fulfills with Khok Nong Na about 4,044 fields, therefore Mr. Suttipong has chosen Ubonratchatani province for declaring to preserve soils for fellow FAO purposes. For this year’s World Soil Day, the event will be held under the slogan “Soils, where food begins” which reflects the importance of maintaining healthy soil, leading to Food Security, Safety, and Sustainability under the concept of One Healthy and 4 Better : Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, and Better Life. This year’s key message is about the significant loss of vitamins and nutrients in vegetables and fruits due to the loss of soil fertility, which directly affects the health and quality of life of all human beings.

The Permanent Secretary added that the Ministry of Interior has introduced the sufficiency economy philosophy (SEP), the royal initiative of His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej to convey to people by “People Development Concept”, allowing them to develop their land. It is the continuation of His Majesty’s aspirations, wishing to perceive “National Stability” and “National Happiness” under the philosophy of a sufficient economy.

Applying the SEP to the Khok Nong Na, The model that imitates nature It consists of mounds, swamps, and farmland has been empirically successful in improving soil quality, covering soil, increasing the number of microorganisms as a result of The National Food Waste Management Campaign, promoting food security by the encouragement of the cultivation of vegetables, creating Campaigns for instance 3 forest, 4 Benefits, Vetiver grass planting project, Kanna Thong project, which helps reduce the number of chemical leakages in the production of woven fabrics, cotton fabrics, and pineapple fibers.

The Ministry of Interior has disseminated the knowledge to people in Thai society, which causes prosperity and a path towards a ‘Civilized Society’ as known as Change for Good.

According to that, during the kickstart of the soil campaign, Mr. Permanent Secretary highlighted that “Soil” is a natural resource that is essential to all life on Earth. Soil provides an environment for plants to grow in, helps produce food, filters and cleans water, and also plays a crucial role in driving carbon and nitrogen cycles. The Ministry’s main goal is to restore good soil to the land to create the balance of nature and ecosystem”.

Moreover, He was also the leader of the campaign to declare the intention of soil protection, preservation, and develop the quality of the soil. The challenge is how to implement the working mechanism of the Ministry of Interior to create people’s awareness about the importance of soil. Thailand together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has established World Soil Day Award to commemorate His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej to carry on the royal aspirations of conservation of the environment and soil, which are fundamentals of generating Food Security and Zero Hunger (SDGs)

He also reminded me that on December, 5th of this year, The Ministry of Interior (MOI) will organize various activities including, for example, an intention declaration, a walking campaign, an exhibition, and public relations campaigns. All campaigns will display the logo of World Soil Day under the slogan of “Soils, where food begins”, to raise awareness of the importance of Soil in all districts and provinces across the nation. “The Ministry of Interior is taking this event very seriously this year and would continue the driving campaign under the theme of Soils, where food begins until the next one is arrived (September 2023) so please join us for the betterment of all lives,” he said.

In the summary of declaring speech we will continue the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s Study and Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) to develop and maintain the abundance of soils for creating quality food. Then we will expand the network to create multiple results driving only one planet beyond toward ultimately sustainable development goals.

Finally, The Permanent Secretary said that he will continue the inspiration of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun His Highness which is concerned and takes into account the well-being of the people. His Majesty has a firm determination to make a stable nation, to make great happiness to the people, and to fix the wrong thing.

In addition, Inheriting the royal aspirations under the philosophy of sufficiency economy…” His Majesty King Rama 10 continued the royal aspirations of “Rama IX to continue preserving and extending the royal project e.g. Addressing flood and drought problems, Thai silk with no chemical process, etc., and royal initiatives of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej Maha Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great Borommanatbophit in the nurturing of suffering and maintaining the happiness of the people and developing the country to progress. he also hopes everyone would come and join this event to raise public awareness of soil resource conservation, making the concept of “Thailand, the golden land”.

.

#WorldSoilDay #soilswherefoodbegins #Soils4Nutrition #FAO #MOI #MinistryofInterior #SDGsforAll #ChangeforGood

.

News Source : Information Division, Office of the Permanent Secretary for Thailand.