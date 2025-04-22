Thai Religious Leaders and Government Join in Mourning Pope Francis

BANGKOK — Religious leaders across Thailand have joined in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday. The Thai government has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast for three days as a mark of respect.

The Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana, issued a Dhamma Eulogy statement on April 22 from Wat Rajabopit Sathitmahasimaram expressing condolences and reflecting on Pope Francis’s visit to Thailand in 2019.

“His Holiness’s visit to me at Wat Rajabopit stood as a most auspicious act, one that has shortened the distance between us, dispelled misunderstanding, transformed unfamiliarity into kinship, and soothed suspicion into sincere solidarity,” the Supreme Patriarch stated.

The statement continued with a Buddhist blessing: “One who harms not a friend is honored in every place. One who harms not a friend transcends all enmity,” adding that the Pope’s legacy of compassion and goodwill “continues to inspire profound reverence among people of all nations and faiths.”

At the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bangkok, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand, led by Archbishop Francis Xavier Vira Arpondratana, held a press conference to honor the late pontiff. Archbishop Vira praised Pope Francis as someone who proclaimed Christ’s love through a humble life filled with mercy.

“Even during his final days, despite frequent hospitalizations and illness, he remained concerned for the Church. His entire life was dedicated to serving the Church with faith and love for God, setting an example for all Christians,” Archbishop Vira remarked.

Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, Pope Francis’ second cousin, said that she has known the Pope since childhood because they are relatives and their families were close. She felt saddened when she learned of his passing because he had just recently greeted Catholics at the Vatican Church, which made her think his health condition had improved. However, she hopes that everyone will respond to God’s love and Pope Francis’ desire for peace to make our world a more livable and better place.

The Sheikhul Islam of Thailand, Aaron Boonchom, also sent condolences and appointed Associate Professor Dr. Pakorn Priyakorn, an advisor to the Chularajmontri, to deliver a message of sympathy to the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Thailand.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra directed all government offices and state enterprises to fly the national flag at half-mast from April 23-25. In a social media post on April 21, she wrote: “On behalf of the people of Thailand, I extend my profound sorrow and deepest condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His unwavering compassion, moral courage, noble humility, and tireless pursuit of peace inspired millions of people across faiths and nations.”

Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who met Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2013, also shared her condolences: “His Holiness was a great man of compassion and humility, and will be remembered for his tireless efforts towards the promotion of global peace, human rights, and assisting the weakest members of society.”

Thailand’s Catholic community, though small, remains active throughout the country, with many prominent educational institutions run by Catholic priests and nuns. Pope Francis’s visit to Thailand in November 2019 was particularly significant as it marked the first papal visit to the kingdom in 35 years.

