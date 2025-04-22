Miss Universe Strips Thai Runner-Up After Miss World Appearance

BANGKOK — Miss Universe has announced the immediate removal of Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri from her position as third runner-up after she appeared at the Miss World Thailand event, violating her contract by participating in another pageant.

Thailand’s beauty pageant industry was thrown into turmoil once again when Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri, Miss Universe Thailand 2024, followed her former pageant manager to attend a business partnership announcement between Tero Entertainment and TPN Global at Studio 8 in the Channel 7HD building on April 22. The event was to announce Thailand’s representative for the Miss World pageant.

At the “New World New Chapter, Road To Miss World 2025” press conference, led by Brian L. Marcar, Managing Director of Tero, and Piyaporn Sankosik, Executive Chairman of TPN Global, Opal was officially crowned and presented with a sash confirming her as Thailand’s representative for the 72nd Miss World 2025 competition. This year’s finals will be held in Hyderabad, India, on May 31.

TPN Global previously managed the Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) competition for six consecutive years before losing the license to Miss Grand International Public Company Limited (MGI), owned by Nawat Itsaragrisil, in February this year.

Advertisement

MGI secured a 5-year license agreement worth 180 million baht ($5.35 million) paid to JKN Global Content Pte. Ltd., owned by Anne Jakrajutatip, a prominent Thai transgender businesswoman.

The recent business competition and reputation issues among global beauty pageants have led Miss Universe to issue a statement dismissing Opal Suchata, stating that they have revoked the title of third runner-up from her.

“Due to the breach of her contractual obligations by participating in an external pageant, this decision underscores our expectation that all winners fulfill their duties throughout their entire reign,” it stated.

The Miss Universe Organization also emphasized that winners must fulfill their responsibilities throughout their entire 12-month reign, and starting May 1, 2025, they will enforce stricter regulations for all National Directors regarding this matter. The organization reaffirms its commitment to empowering women and maintaining the integrity of the Miss Universe brand.

Meanwhile, Opal stated that she respects the decision of the Miss Universe Organization, which surely has its reasons, but she does not have any contractual obligations and has already begun a new adventure. The positions of third runner-up in Miss Universe and Miss Universe Thailand will remain in her heart and everyone else’s forever.

When reporters asked if being dismissed from Miss Universe would affect her participation in Miss World, Opal replied, “I don’t think so. What matters most is dedication, determination, and my performance there. Especially since Julia Morley, the owner of the pageant, focuses on participating in various activities and our values. I believe there are many factors that will lead us there beyond this issue.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Piyaporn also stated that although this dismissal makes history as the first time a Miss Universe runner-up has been removed, it will not affect Opal’s participation in Miss World because Opal wants to address the concerns in young women’s hearts. She expressed her desire to visit children throughout Thailand and cancer patients worldwide.

_______

Related article: